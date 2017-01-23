Kwabena Kwabena drops ‘Siwagegem’

Not much has been heard of contemporary and prolific singer Kwabena Kwabena lately, but the highlife singer who gave us hit songs like Adult Music, Royal Lady, Bue Kwan, Engya Mi Ho and Aso is back with a new single titled Siwagegem.

Recorded by sound engineer Kaywa, Kwabena Kwabena is heard on his new single expressing love to all the tribes in Ghana.

According to the lover man, he does not care the tribe his lover comes from because love is what matters. He describes his lover as all that matters vividly describing her bodily features, “what makes him go crazy.”

‘Siwagegem’ is a danceable song that will get you on your feet. Kaywa did a fantastic job on the song making it appealing to the ear.

The new single is part of other singles on his yet-to-be launched album ‘AhyƐsi’ (Beginning).‘AhsƐi’, his fifth album, was produced by the legendary Kwame Yeboah and Kaywa.

His upcoming album which features Kwame Yeboah and M.anifest has good songs like Tuamudaa, AdanseƐ, Ensesa, Siwagegem, amongst other hits.

Although highlife music has been suffering over the years due to the rapid growth of hiplife and dancehall music in Ghana, Kwabena Kwabena believes highlife is the only authentic music in Ghana and he will do whatever he could to lift it high.

His big break came in 2004 when he recorded his debut album Aso. Three of the songs were used in the soundtrack of Sparrow Productions's The Perfect Picture. Some of his hits include Ka kyere me, Trodom, Adea waye me, Fakye me and Me ne woa

He released his second album Dabi which was also a massive success and hailed by many musicians. His Daakye album which came out in 2013 had hit songs like Bue Kwan, Adult Music, Bye Bye etc. Kwabena Kwabena has collaborated with musicians like Daddy Lumba, Samini, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Efya , Becca and many others.