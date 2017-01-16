Kumasi hosts ‘Rep Ya Skuul’ Party

About 500 senior high students in the Ashanti Region produced a prototype performance of what awaits the future of Ghana's entertainment industry with a showcase of 'raw talents' at this year's 'Rep Ya Skuul Party.'

In awe-inspiring performances ranging from rap through to traditional highlife, the students proved that with little support, they could explode on the international scene with ease.

Students from at least 20 schools including Afia Kobi, Kumasi Girls, Osei Tutu, Prempeh College, Yaa Asantewaa Girls, ST Louis, Owass, Kumasi Wesley Girls, Serwaa Nyarko, ST. Monicas, Prempeh and TI Amass rocked the Sports Hotel, venue of the programme, drawing lots of passers-by who hitherto had not planned to attend the programme.

It was as though the students had been starved of a sumptuous meal for a very long time as each tried to outwit the other with performances which appeared to have been stored purposely for the programme.

The representatives of one of the region's top schools, St. Louis Senior High, exhibited flawless control of the Queen's language in each category of the segmented programme organised by Asumadu Media, one of the leading event’s organisers in Kumasi.

The CEO and one of Ghana's budding rap talents, Solomon Mensah Asumadu, was in his elements, taking the show to another level with his 'on-the-feet' compositions, mesmerising everyone.

Asumadu, in a branded red cap over tunic sportswear with red sneakers to match, was simply awesome with his nonstop rap and creative on-the-stop 'free style music.'

As though Asumadu's performance was not enough, two other performers, Chikicherrkerr and Kwadwo Poke of Kumawood fame, brought the fans to their feet ceaselessly.