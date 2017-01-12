KK Fosu honoured by Oak Plaza

Highlife Musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as K.K. Fosu, has been honoured at the maiden edition of an event dubbed ‘dinner with the Stars’, organised by Oak Plaza Hotels in Accra.

As part of its weekly Friday barbeque experience, the Oak Plaza Hotels have introduced the event to honour at least four artistes every year as a means of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility of promoting local arts.

Friday’s event was full of entertainment at the facility’s plush garden, amidst scintillating live band music from the famous Ackah Blay.

There was also poetry reading, a stand-up comedy by the hilarious comedian, O.B and music by the celebrated K.K. Fosu.

Speaking with the media after the event, Ms Hazel Gumpo, General Manager of Oak Plaza Hotels, said the event was also partly in response to demands by the hotel’s guests.

She said in addition to enjoying good food, they also demand good music, hence the facility decided to invite musicians once a month during its Friday barbeque to dine with guests.

“We have also been honoured to partner with several organisations like MTN, Empire Entertainment, Imajin Ghana and other initiatives to build African talents in a bid to give back to society as part of our corporate social responsibility,” she said.