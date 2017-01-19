Kisa Gbekle donates to children at Korle-Bu

As part of her birthday celebration, Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle last Monday donated items worth thousands of cedis to the children at the Paediatric Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

This is the second time the light-skinned actress has donated to the same hospital but this time around she was accompanied by some friends in the movie industry, including Daniel Edah, producer of ‘In April’ movie, who together with her shared some of the donated items like biscuits and drinks to the children at the ward. She was joined by some of the children at two of the wards to cut her two different birthday cakes.

Many had thought she would be throwing a party to have fun with friends this year, but she didn’t. Rather, she decided to go back to the hospital.

Kisa is currently one of Ghana’s fast rising actresses. From a humble beginning in Ghana’s movie industry, she is one of the few youngsters who managed to cross into Nollywood.

She actually started her career as a musician but ended up acting. She has featured in the TV series The Miser and other movies such as Accra Runs, Accra Hustlers, Stand By Me, 8pm and others. She recently produced a movie titled Thank God It’s Friday.

The beautiful actress was last in the news over comments that she won’t settle down with a handsome guy because handsome guys are womanisers.