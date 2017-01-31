King Ayisoba teams up with Wiyaala for single

The King of Kologo music, King "Apozora" Ayisoba hails from the Epper East region and Afro-pop songstress, Noella Wiyaala hails from the Upper West region but their fans have been calling for them to colloborate on a song since she burst onto the scene in 2009.

Two of the most powerful voices from the Upper regions of Ghana, King Ayisoba and Wiyaala are set to finally team up on a song.

Wiyaala disclosed that the idea of collaborating with Ayisoba has been proposed to her many times in the past but they have finally decided to work together after meeting him on the sidelines of the Batakari Festival held at Alliance Francaise in Accra.

Wiyaala who sings in her native Sissala, Waale dialects and English told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that they will colloborate on a song which will be released by the end of 2017.

She said, “This time I am confident that the time is right and when creative minds meet I believe a lot can be achieved. “Ghanaians should anticipate a mega launch of this song before the end of this year”.

Ms Wiyaala is a native of the Upper West Region, her surname “Wiyaala” which she picked for stage name means "the doer" in her native Sisaala language.

She writes her songs and over the years, the renowned musician has earned praise for her bold and powerful voice and distinguished timbre. Her music style has been described as Afro-pop or Afro-rock with elements of tribal folk music.

One of her singles was collaboration with Jupiter titled: “Rock My Body," released in June 2013, this leans more towards reggae and dancehall. Ms Wiyaala got nominated as Best Sporting Artist in Ghana Sports Excellence Awards 2014.

King Ayisoba is a local artiste from the Upper East Region. He started his career performing at funerals festivals and naming ceremonies in and around Bongo Soe while he was a student.

He was once employed as a security man at Dome Hotel, Kokomlemle, and his musical career began. As luck had it, Daryl T. T. who had been observing him anytime he was playing the Kologo while on duty as a security man, one day gave him money and handed him to the late hiplife musician, Terry Bonchaka. King Ayisoba had to stop his job as a security man, to enable him to perform with Terry Bonchaka on stage.