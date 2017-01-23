Kinaata’s ‘Begye Steer No’ inspires Stars

Black Stars forward Christian Atsu has revealed that their celebration at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is inspired by Ghanaian music star Kofi Kinaata's hit song "Confession".

The Ghanaians’ unique celebration dance has become one of the endearing images of the ongoing continental soccer competition and the Stars ace thanked Kofi Kinaata for the inspiration.

The Stars first ‘outdoored’ the dance when they won 1-0 against the Cranes of Uganda and repeated the same celebration last Saturday when they beat Mali by a lone goal.

In an interview with Pulse.com.gh, Atsu explained that the team chose to celebrate in that way to thank God for taking the steering wheel for them.

"You know that song by Kofi Kinata asking God to take the steering wheel is what we are dancing to. We are also celebrating God for taking the steering wheel for us,” he said.

The Black Stars qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition after an Asamoah Gyan header gave them a second victory in Group D and they will face rivals Egypt to decide who tops the group.

It is not the first time the Stars have adopted a cheorographed dance. During AFCON 2008, they adopted: “Y3 kƆ y’anim’ or the kangaroo dance, the azonto dance in 2012 and then Monko in 2013.