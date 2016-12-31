Jewell King is Ehalakasa Slam Champion

It was a tightly-contested affair with slammers giving their all to win the hearts of the judges.

Spoken word artist, Jewell King from Koforidua in the Eastern Region, emerged 2016 Ehalakasa Slam Champion after a hectic battle with eight others on Boxing Day at the Nubuke Foundation, East Legon in Accra.

Jewell, a Geography student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, however, came up tops with Li from Cape Coast as the first runner-up and Birdy from Tema in third place.

Hondred Percent, the Ehalakasa Slam Champion for 2014 and 2015 was the Slam Master alongside Two Idiots (Dr.So and Gen. Ntatea) who were the time and score keepers.

Right from start when the slammers balloted for their performance positions and the Slam Master picked the judges at random from the audience, everyone knew an interesting contest was on hand.

The Two Idiots provided a comedy skit during intermission but it was Jewell who eventually carried the day. As part of his prize, he will represent Ghana as a guest artiste at a slam in Cote D'Ivoire in 2017.

The 2016 Ehalakasa Slam Final was supported by Nubuke Foundation, Gallery GM and MiCheck.