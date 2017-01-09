Is Sarkodie Ghana’s richest musician?

MTV Base Africa, a 24-hour music and general entertainment channel which focuses primarily on music of R'n'B, hiphop, reggae, soul and urban from Africa, has adjudged versatile artiste, Sarkodie, as the richest in Ghana.

In a post on their official twitter handle last week, it read, “#Africa’s fastest & most awarded Rapper is @sarkodie (also richest celebrity in Ghana)”.

In December, MTV Base Africa also released its list of 2016 biggest rap acts from Ghana which wasn’t well received by some Ghanaians, including controversial artiste, Wanlov.