The beauty queen returned to Ghana on December 30, 2016 after the pageant in Washington DC from November 26, 2016 to December 19, 2016.

Ms Kemavor told the Graphic Online that it was untrue that she had disappeared after the Miss World pageant last year in the United States

Antoinette who made it to the top 20 of the Miss World Pageant was reported to have disappeared after the event and could not be traced by local organizers of the Miss Ghana pageant, Exclusive Events Ghana.

But Ghana’s 2015 beauty queen said it was not true that she disappeared but rather spent the yuletide with her mother and brother who were currently living in the United States.

Ms Kemavor, who is currently residing at the official Miss Ghana residence in Accra, after the very tense contest, said she returned to Ghana for the New Year.

“I participated fully and excelled and I’m back in Ghana,” she said.