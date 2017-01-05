Ghana places 2nd @ 2016 Calabar international carnival and festival

Ghana gave a good account of itself and its rich cultural diversity by placing 2nd at the 12th edition of the Calabar international carnival.

The Ghana carnival queens beat off stiff competition from 12 other countries to place a respectable 2nd at this year’s Calabar international carnival held at the U. J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar, cross Rivers State of Nigeria.

Ghana came second to crowd pullers, the Tobias Vai Samba Band from Brazil who dazzled with the Samba dance and their unique carnival clothing.

The Ghana Carnival queens together with acrobats were a delight to watch as they entertained and held the huge crowd at the stadium spellbound, including the Governor of the Cross Rivers State Professor Ben Ayade.

The crowd could simply not help it but constantly applaud the well-choreographed dance moves together with the great acrobatic display from the Ghana team.

The Calabar Carnival which is also known as Africa's biggest street party is held every year to celebrate and unite people of diverse cultures and backgrounds amidst fanfare and colourful displays.

This year’s International carnival had 14 participating countries. The previous edition in 2015 registered 13 countries.

Other participating countries apart from Ghana and Brazil were Ethiopia, Burundi, South, Africa, Croatia, Ukraine, Spain, Turkey, Kenya, Rwanda and the host country Nigeria.



The event was themed 'Climate Change' in recognition of the negative effects climate change poses to our world and the need to constantly protect the environment.



Another key feature of the carnival is the bikers’ show, where bikers from all around the world parade and display their monstrous motor bikes in fashionable style riding through the principal streets of Calabar.

Patrons could also not resist the infectious performances from big names like Davido, Flavor, 2face, along with a host of several others.