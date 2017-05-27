Ghana Events Awards, a programme to honour and celebrate local event companies, was launched at the African Regent Hotel in Accra last Thursday. An initiative of Event Guide Ghana, the event, which is a partnership with Avance Media, is designed to promote the works of event companies and highlight the importance of event management in the country.

At the press launch, Fred Kyei Mensah, a member of the board, said the scheme was founded on the need to uphold organisations and people who create and successfully organise events which become “models for future projects”.

He explained that the awards would create the platform to attract relevant attention, adequate resources and appropriate investment towards events in Ghana and will serve as an encouragement for event organisers despite the many challenges.

“Some of the challenges event organisers face in Ghana are numerous and they include power issues, venue, ticketing and most importantly, sponsorship,” he stated.

He noted that the Ghana Event Awards would create a healthy competition among event organisers and also make them more innovative in hosting future events.

Already, nominations are opened for submission of events held between January 1, 2016 – December 31, 2016.

In all, there will be 15 categories, which will be judged by a board of Jury. However, the public will have the power to decide the ultimate winners through public voting.