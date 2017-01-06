Fireworks and music herald New Year

The Junction Mall at Nungua in Accra was where hundreds of people spent their December 31 night for a treat of spectacular fireworks and music at the maiden edition of the Tigo Festival of lights.
The Patch Bay band, led by Philip Acquah on bass guitar opened the evening’s activities with their mix of popular songs before gospel acts, Cwesi Oteng and Obaapa Christie came on.
DJ Caleb Giovanni then engaged the big crowd to count down to the New Year as excitement mounted at the venue.
At the stroke of midnight, the fireworks erupted to fill the skyline with colour, lights and the perfect soundtrack to a glorious 2017. It continued for over 20 minutes as Obaapa Christie performed.
The thrill continued into the early morning with Shatta Wale in fine form.