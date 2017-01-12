Fancy a Valentine's date with Idris Elba?

The British actor promises bidders a "romantic evening" involving cocktails, food and "whatever your heart desires".

Hollywood star Idris Elba has put himself up for auction as a Valentine's date to raise money for charity.

He says on the menu could be African dishes such as pepper soup and fufu, made from pounding boiled yam or cassava or plantain into a thick sticky paste.

“And you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams,” the 44-year-old star continues before downing a glass of champagne.

Proceeds will go to WE (Women Everywhere) Can Lead, a charity organisation "working to empower and educate girls throughout Africa".