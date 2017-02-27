Dzokoto ‘adjorns’ acting as he heads for law school

Kwame Dzokoto plays the role of Judge Koboo in the popular Efiewura series and it seems he is heading for the courts in real life as he pursues a course in law. In an interview with Showbiz last Friday, the actor said in his quest to achieve higher laurels he intends to further his education by reading law.

“I believe that one should not be content with where one is but add value to what one has and that is why I intend to add value to myself by reading law,” he said.

Kwame Dzokoto contested as a Parliamentary candidate at the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections but lost to the NPP.

When asked if he is going to read law to prepare himself as a future parliamentarian, this is what he had to say, “not really, I just want to broaden my horizon, I have been in the showbiz industry for a very long time and thought it wise to explore other areas.”

Apart from his personal development, Kwame Dzokoto also wants to prove a point to those who have the impression that people in showbiz are blockheads.

“When you are in showbiz, people think you are a blockhead and say all sorts of things about you so I intend to prove such people wrong. They need to know that even when you are into showbiz, you can do other things” he explained.

What this means for Kwame Dzokoto is that he will do less showbiz stuff as school will take about 70 per cent of his time. “When I was going to contest, I closed all doors but I will be doing some acting on the side but not full time because I will definitely be busy with school,” he said.

Kwame Dzokoto, who did a lot of developmental projects in his constituency as a parliamentary candidate said he is currently assessing what caused his loss at such huge margin, “we are assessing what caused the huge difference so any decision to contest again or not will be made after the evaluation,” he said.

He added that it was the youth in his constituency who pushed him to contest as a parliamentary candidate. “They encouraged me to contest because they believed in my ability to get things done and knew that I would help develop the constituency when given the opportunity.”