She broke the news on Wednesday evening on the Newsnight programme.

She told her audience that was the last time they would be hearing her voice on the programme which she had been hosting together with her colleague, Evans Mensah for the past 10 years.

She was full of praise to her colleagues for the support over the years.

“But I want to say thanks to our audience, to our resource persons in politics, captains of business and industry, ordinary people, everyone who has opened their doors to allow me to speak to them.”

“By doing that I have also grown as a person, they’ve made me a better person. I’m also grateful to all of you my colleagues, I am a better person, I’m a better journalist because of all of you. I don’t know what the future holds for me"

She however did not announce what she would be doing next.

Mrs Bampoh has been doing radio work for the past 20 years starting off from pre-university at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), where she learnt the craft for the first eight years before ending up at Joy FM.

"I'm leaving because I need to move to that next stage and I will miss everyone dearly," she explained

She expressed gratitude to Mr Kwesi Twum, CEO of Multi Media for the opportunity.

She signed off the programme for the very last time, "...and that's how we end Newsnight, I'm out...I'm Dzifa Bampoh, good bye."

