Doctor Ray: Appietus inspired me

Sometimes, people are influenced by others to take up a certain profession and for Dr Ray, sound engineer Appietus got him making beats and he has grown to be one of the best in the country.

Since he started over five years ago, Dr Ray has produced beats for a good number of musicians. They include Gyata Bi by Adane Best, Yewokrom by Atom, Azay by Kofi Kinaata , Akoo Nana’s Wash and Wear among others.

He has also created works for Kofi Nti, Castro, Nana Acheampong, Obaapa Christy, Barima Sidney, Sarkodie, Yaa Pono, Guru, D- Black, Gifty Osei, Dunsin, Atumpan, 4X4, Dobble, Koo Ntakra and Tinny among others.

Dr Ray who attributes his success story to Appietus says “I always listened to beats produced by Appietus because his beats are always on point. I fell in love with him after listening to what he did for Ofori Amponsah; Otoolege, Wutah; Kotosa and Sarkodie; Azonto Fiesta” This he told Showbiz in an interview last Saturday.

Asked how many hours or days he uses in producing a beat, Doctor Ray who said his favourite beat has been Oh Azay by Kofi Kinaata revealed that it takes him not less than three hours to produce good quality beat.

Talking about the challenges of his work, Doctor Ray said it is difficult producing hit after hit. “ It is not easy for a sound engineer to have constant hits for more than three years in a row and I salute Kaywa, Appietus, Zapp Mallet just to mention a few for what they have been able to achieve all this while” he added.

One thing Doctor Ray real name Nana Yaw Nkrumah is not happy about is friends taking advantage of him and refusing to pay for studio fee. Doctor Ray explained that it is annoying when friends know he charges between GH¢1000 and GH¢1,500 but want to pay below GH¢500.

Dr Ray hopes in the next five years to be the biggest sound engineer in Ghana and beyond.