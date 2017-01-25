"Can we correct the mistakes?" Yvonne Nelson pays tribute to her father

The tribute was accompanied with a picture of her and her father which according to Yvonne was taken on the 6th of this month.

“Rest in Peace Father ❤. This picture was taken on the 6th of this month…, I have only two pictures with my Father, and this is one of them,” the Instagram post said.

Although Yvonne had disclosed in interviews that her father was not a part of her life because “he wasn’t there for me”, her Instagram post seems to suggest that the two were able to patch things up following that.

She wrote, “…..so much I wanted to talk about…..so much I wanted to say…..but God knows best….I know you are in HEAVEN……I know we’ll meet again and talk about it all…..there were days I cried to my mum to bring me to yours……there were days I couldn’t wait to see you and talk to you just for a minute….I longed to hold your hand…..I longed to sit on your lap…..I longed for all of that……can we still do that when I see you in HEAVEN?? Can we start all over again?? Can we correct the mistakes??? I longed for you so much. I have nothing but love for you…….❤in His last days….he always mentioned God in everything he said…why?? Because there’s no one GREATER 🙏🏽 sleep well father #MRNELSON”