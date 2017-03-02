‘Big boys’ asked to support young artistes

Established music acts have been urged to financially support upcoming ones eager to enroll in the second intake of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Academy Certificate Course in Music Production scheduled to commence tomorrow, March 3.

Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, MUSIGA’S Head of Communications and Special Projects told Showbiz in a chat that if established artistes, churches and other organisations could come up with bursaries, many young and aspiring musicians could pursue the course to improve their skills.

MUSIGA runs the academy, which was launched last year, in collaboration with the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).

There are options for specialisation in areas such as studio work; centre stage grooming and vocal techniques; traditional music; songwriting, composition and arrangement and Western instruments.

The initial course had 120 MUSIGA members and outsiders who applied to participate. It was completely sponsored by the Skills Development Fund (SDF) of the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET).

The course has now been integrated into the NAFTI curriculum and it is for six months. There is room for 40 students for the next session and they must pay to be part of it.

“Anyone who wants to help a student can link up with NAFTI and pay directly to the school. This is a passionate plea and it would be great to hear of bursaries provided by the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kwaw Kese, Kwabena Kwabena, Fuse ODG and R2Bees or an outfit such as the Ghana Music Rights Association (GHAMRO) for the young ones to benefit from the course,” the MUSIGA official said.

At the launch of the academy, Bice Osei Kuffour, the MUSIGA president said the project was necessary to help enhance the skills of industry players.

Prof Linus Abraham, the Rector of NAFTI, also noted that the academy project was a result of the institute’s desire to work closely with the creative arts to provide relevant skills for personal and national development.