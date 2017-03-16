Actress Belinda Dzattah (second right) making a presentation to Dr (Mrs) Jane Adu of the Potter’s Village Palace, Dodowa, an NGO that caters for abused women and children when she celebrated her birthday last week.

The ‘Heels and Sneakers’ star accompanied by some of her celebrity friends gave the home gifts such as bags of rice, toiletries, packs of fruit juice, sweets among others.

Receiving the items, Dr Adu fondly known as Mama said she was very grateful for the kind gesture from the actress.

Some of the celebs who celebrated her day with her included Ecow Smith-Asante, Yvonne Nelson, Fella Makafui, Raymond Kyerematen and Heiress Jacinta.