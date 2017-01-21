Batakari festival at Alliance Française

This year’s Batakari Music Festival, scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28 at the Alliance Française in Accra, promises diverse performances.

Organised by Kologo player, King Ayisoba, the festival, which is the third edition, will also showcase the northern smock, popularly known as batakari.

Artists on the bill include Wanlov Kobolor, Kwaw Kese, Yaa Pono, Atongo and Zea from Holland with whom King Ayisoba has worked extensively.

Ayisoba has a melodic and percussive style and has displayed diversity and innovation by using traditional instruments and integrating hiplife into his music. His lyrics are very personal, sometimes funny, often urgent and always imaginative.

Some of the songs he’s known for are Wicked Leaders, Akolbire, Sooba, Champion no easy and Yalma.

The festival moves to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, February 4 and then to Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on Saturday, February 18.