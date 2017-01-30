AfroModTrends founder wins entrepreneurship prize

Mawuenana Ami Yomekpe, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian fashion brand, AfroModTrends, has been announced as one of the winners of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP).

For her prize, she received an amount of $5,000 as seed funding after successfully completing a 12-week start-up enterprise toolkit online training, submitting three progressive narrative reports, attending the Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship forum and submitting a viable business plan.

Speaking about the business-transforming experience, Ms Yomekpe indicated that the entire TEEP journey has enabled her to assess her business with a new vision and she is poised to expand operations beyond the shores of Ghana.

“I am optimistic that the training, resources and alumni network TEEP has afforded me will enable me to become a successful entrepreneur and also motivate me to empower the next generation of business leaders. I encourage start-ups especially those led by women to take this initiative very serious,” she added.

AfroModTrends is a brand owned by Afromod Limited which produces afro-fusion women’s outfit to international standards with a bespoke tailoring service available as well.

The brand aims to become a symbol for fashion-conscious women looking to assert their unique fashion identity while empowering the youth through fashion-related projects that impact communities positively.