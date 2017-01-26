Actors workshop for British Council

Come Saturday, February 4, 2017, an actor’s workshop will be organised at the Bristish Council by MK Casting, a casting agency specialised in films, TV commercials, TV Series, Music videos and documentaries.

The workshop will be spearheaded by CEO of MK Casting, Mawuko Kuadzi, who is known for casting of Beasts of No Nation, a Netflix original film that starred Idris Elba and brought Ghanaian born Hollywood actor Abraham Attah to fame.

He was also the casting director for Out of the Village which has won 11 awards at various international film festivals, Farm House production's Yolo TV series, High Life TV Series, Yankee Bound movie, Adowa documentary, Turkish Airlines Commercial and many more.

Mawuko Kuadzi is also the manager of Abraham Attah, Strika and Kobina Amissah-Sam who played Abraham’s father in Beasts of No Nation.

According to Mawuko, there is a lot the Ghanaian film industry needs to do and he will avail himself to bring change to the industry. He said “this actor’s workshop is not for only beginners but everyone who wants to pursue acting or already in acting.” He hinted that he would also use this workshop to discover new talents for two international movies he is slated to cast.

The workshop will focus on acting techniques, voice exercise, improvisation, scene work and professional acting sides.

“The goals of my workshop are to provide the most consistent training, comprehension and respect for the craft of acting and I invite everyone to participate,” he added.