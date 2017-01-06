Rocky Dawuni wins at Bass Awards

United States-based Ghanaian musician, Rocky Dawuni, won the Artiste of the Year award at the 2016 Bass Awards held on Christmas Day at the National Theatre in Accra.

Rocky also won Album of the Year with his Grammy-nominated ‘Branches of the Same Tree’ collection as well as Reggae Artiste of the Year.

The Bass Awards honour crowned a proud year for the internationally-acclaimed musician who contended for the Reggae Album of the Year trophy at the Grammys in February with other big acts like Luciano, Jah Cure, Barrington Levy and Morgan Heritage.

Rocky was not available to receive his awards in Accra but released a statement later to acknowledge his gratitude for the honour done him.

He dedicated the awards to the people of Ghana “for demonstrating a true spirit of unity and political maturity during our recent elections.”

Another big winner on the night was Stonebwoy who came up tops in the Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Dancehall Song of the Year and Dancehall Collaboration of the Year categories.

MzVee was adjudged Female Vocalist of the Year and Luther was crowned Male Vocalist of the Year,

There were performances by Fancy Gadam who won Discovery of the Year, Ras Kuuku, Jupiter, Chameleon, Rudebwoy Ranking and AK Songstress.

The event which was to honour reggae/dancehall songs and artistes that impacted the music scene in 2015 was organised by Solid Multimedia and Bullhaus Entertainment.