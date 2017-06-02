In the end, the capacity crowd was thrilled with rapid-paced verbal and pictorial presentations that made them wonder why such an enlightening method of artistic interaction had not already taken root here.

It was the first time ever in this country and the participants, as well as the audience, anticipated a first-rate presentation at the open-air Pechakucha night at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

In a friendly atmosphere, SaCut Amenga-Etego (Writer / Journalist), Akosua Osei-Appaw (Development Planner / Photographer), Ama Asantewa Diaka (Writer / Poet) and Gifty Achira (Webster University MBA Student) among others, freely shared ideas, stories and experiences based on their lives.

PechaKucha 20x20 is a simple presentation format where one shows 20 images, each for 20 seconds while talking about the images. Undeniably, good PechaKucha presentations are the ones that uncover the unexpected talent and ideas.

Some PechaKuchas tell great stories about a project or a trip while others are incredibly personal and funny.

Topics ranging from a career as a visual artist, holidays in the Maldives, life as a female photographer, experiences as an obese child, engagements of a poet and experiences as a foreign student in Chile, among others, attracted the attention of the audience, who were completely immersed in the simplicity of the presentation approach.



Clad in traditional northern Ghanaian wear, Amenga-Etego showed images of needy children that he tries to assist alongside photos from his village in the Upper East Region, his forays into politics and general work as a writer / journalist.

Gifty Achiba, presented images that probably no one in the audience had ever seen: images from the Indian Ocean Island of Maldives, which included pristine beaches, a variety of boats, way of living by locals, tour guides and heritage buildings.

Writer / Poet Ama Diaka took the audience into her own world of creativity with striking insights to her work as a writer, poet and greeting cards designer.

With a calculated voice, Diaka narrated the joys and difficult moments of the creative process.

Refreshing jazz, soul and highlife music from the Heritage Band, led by William Bonsu, interspersed the event, which was organised by PechaKucha Ghana and the Goethe-Institut in Accra.