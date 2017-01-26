Who is who? Fancy Gadem, Rudebwoy ‘clash’ in Nima

In what is expected to be a friendly ‘clash’, Tamale based dancehall artiste, Fancy Gadam, is expected to come up against Reggae gem, Rudebwoy Ranking, in a concert dubbed, Tamale meets Nima.

Slated for Saturday, January 28, on the Nima Highway which will be blocked, the show which is being organised by Rush Energy Drink and Rasta chocoMalt is expected to draw large crowds of Reggae and Dancehall fans to the venue.

Concrete, Naayi- Koomi, Nawuni- Yiko, Bregya, Champion Boy and Takahi are some of the songs that have given Fancy Gadem recognition in the dancehall fraternity and the artiste is expected to “charge” the patrons with some of his popular songs.

Also known for songs like Pain Dem, Shabba, Dambanza, Holy Ghost Fire, Don’t Cry, Yaah man, Morsassa and Cash Dealing, Rudebwoy Ranking has risen to become the best artiste in Nima having organised his own shows which have been successful.

The organisers believe the two artistes are best suited for the event since they have been instrumental in building their respective genres.

Kendrick Yehowada, organiser of the show, said the event is intended to create a bond between the artistes and their fans.

According to him, the event will not only feature the two advertised artistes but there will be other surprise acts as well to “spice up the whole show”.