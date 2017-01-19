Waliyah hopes to make it in Ghana

Just like Nigerian artistes Patoranking, Flavour and Eazi whose musical careers started in Ghana, Nigerian singer, Waliyah who is currently in this country hopes to succeed here as well.

She is out with a brand new song titled Blind featuring hiphop artiste, Pappy Kojo. On the song, Waliyah encourages her admirers to be bold and make known their intentions to her since she has all the qualities men want in their women.

Waliyah is disappointed that men are not able to approach a beautiful girl like her, adding that any man who cannot see such a beauty is blind.

Fante rapper, Pappy Kojo comes in with the second verse telling Waliyah he is ready for her because he has what it takes to make her look good all the time. The two really gelled on the well-composed song.

In an interview with Showbiz, Waliyah said she is doing everything possible to make sure her song gains attention.

According to her, although Ghana has great musicians, she feels she can easily break through than on the Nigerian market.

“Ghana is so cool and I want to do music here. I have already featured Pappy Kojo and I intend working with the likes of Sarkodie, Efya, Stonebwoy,” she said.

A trained Chemical Engineer, Waliyah who has backed Nigerian musicians like Tiwa Savage, Davido and Dbanj said in the next five years, she wants to rub shoulders with some of the biggest artistes in Ghana and Nigeria.

She has had the opportunity to perform with 2face, Naeto C, Patoranking among others in Nigeria.