The music side of Abena

After having her fill with beauty pageants, beauty queen and model, Abena Akuana Appiah, has found her new love in music with the release of songs like Libi libi, Akuma, Regulate, Bring back our girls, Natural beauty and I Love you.

So far, she has recorded eight singles with some of the finest sound engineers including Nacee, Danny beats and Cedi Gh.

The 23- year old model is heard on Natural beauty advising females to do away with artificial boobs and bums because there are always health implications associated with them.

To the broken- hearted, Abena says, ` don’t give up` on her Akuma song. According to her, broken- heart is not the end of one’s life as one is still in a position to correct the wrongs and move on in life.

Abena seeks for justice in everything and that was what she espoused on Libi libi. She explains in the song that she cannot stand a man who is irresponsible and disrespectful.

In an interview with Showbiz, the final year student of the State University of New York said it is not easy combining music with modelling but she is not stopping music because of the love she has for it.

“What most people don’t know about me is that I have been singing since I was a child and I felt the time to make Ghanaians know the other side of me is now. My friends are surprised when they hear me sing,” she added.

According to her, she addresses issues in her music, explaining that she does not put out a song when she doesn’t have any good message worth preaching to the society.

About who she would like to feature on her upcoming songs, Abena who has a song with Kwaw Kese titled I love you said she would like to work with Efya , Wiyaala, Sarkodie and Nacee in future.