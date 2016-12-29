Stonebwoy thrills at Ghana Rocks

Prodigious aptly describes Stonebwoy’s performance last Tuesday at Ghana Rocks held at the Accra International Conference Centre. The award winning Reggae artiste has carved a niche for himself when it comes to stage performances and what a show he put out on the night.

Backed by the Patch Bay Band, Stonebwoy who mounted the stage around 11: 20pm surprised everyone when he appeared on stage as early as when the show was only 45 minutes gone.

Stonebwoy started dishing out his popular tunes like Run Go, Baafira, Pull Up and the whole auditorium went ‘gaga’.

His dance moves coupled with his free style got the crowd screaming out his name. It looked like Stonebwoy had planned the show well and he kept the surprises coming anytime he went back stage and came in with different artistes.

It was a delight to watch Stonebwoy perform alongside Samini. The two really jelled on stage when they performed Climax. It was more like a competition between him and Samini.

Jupitar on the other hand received applause when he performed Enemies and also Fire with Stonebwoy. The energy he exhibited throughout his performance was just something else. He had something to say to make his fans stay glued to him.

Other acts who joined Stonebwoy to make the evening an awesome one include Eazzy, Rass Kuuku, Criss Waddle, Trigmatic, MzVee and Ricardo Banks.

The event also witnessed great performances from Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Donzy, Kaakie and Luther. The highlight of the programme was when Tekno of Pana fame joined Stonebwoy on stage. The excitement of the audience knew no bounds as they screamed Tekno’s name.