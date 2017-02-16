Semabia releases Sweet Jesus

After failing to make waves with her maiden album Abodin, two years ago, Gospel musician Cynthia Semabia Alorku also known as Semabia, is back with another album called Sweet Jesus.

Songs on the eight-track album recorded at Jackfik studios at Tema community 7 are Borborbor, Oka Mehu Daa, The Lord Reign, He Lives In Me, Born Out Of Yaweh and Yesu Ye M’agyenkwa.

Among the eight tracks, it is Sweet Jesus, her favourite track on the album that Semabia is promoting. Semabia praises God on Sweet Jesus saying He is the only God she will worship. She continues by saying there is true love in Jesus when one trusts and obeys His words.

Jesus has always been her saviour and Semabia exalts Him on Yesu Ye M’agyenkwa.

Although Semabia does not have a powerful voice like Obaapa Christy or Ohemaa Mercy she is able to send her message across.

In an interview with Showbiz, Semabia who is planning to release her album next week said she will be giving her album out for free.

“I want my album to change lives so I have decided to give it out for free. My team and I will go on a float to distribute my C.D’s in some selected areas of Ghana” she said.

The gospel musician who admires musicians Cecilia Marfo, PhilIpa Baafi and Ohemaa Mercy said she believes her album will blow this time around because a lot has gone into it.

She explained that her album was reviewed by experts in the music industry before it was brought out. Her maiden album Abodin had songs like Nkakra Nkakra, Videkai, Yesu Mu Ye De and Se Manfa Yesu aa.