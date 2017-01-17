PK Boadi releases "Me Paa Me Ni" video

Gospel musician PK Boadi has started off his new year with a nice video of his popular song, Me Paa Me Ni on his Give Me You album. The video which was shot in London happens to be one of the best videos of the artiste. He is seen in the video in some of the nice areas in London singing about moving away from the world and connecting with Christ.

He also gives thanks to God for what He has done for him throughout his career, explaining how his life turned around when he met Jesus.

According to him, he went as far as consulting fetish priests to make money.

Speaking with Showbiz in an interview, PK Boadi who is the founder and President of London Christian Youth Movement (LCYM) said God visited him in his dream telling him to work for Him.

PK Boadi said if God has been so good to him by delivering him from all the bad things, the best thing he has to do is to worship Him and let the whole world know of this great God.

"When I remember what I used to do and where I find myself now, thinking about it marvels me. I keep asking myself, am I the one God has blessed this way?

“Because of all your goodness towards me, I truly owe you my praise. I vow from today, nothing will separate me from your love. Thank you Jesus,” he sings in Me Paa Me Ni.

He advised everyone especially the youth to give their lives to God and serve Him wholeheartedly. “If God has done it for me, He can do it for everyone and I am therefore pleading that everybody takes Him seriously,” he added.

PK Boadi is also the founder of PK Boadi N Royalsoundz, a group made up of young kingdom-minded and talented people, whose aim is to advertise God through their music and bring the hearts of men closer to their maker.