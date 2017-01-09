Philipa Baafi says, 'Jesus Sweet Me Koolem'

Not much has been heard from Gospel diva Philipa Baafi for many years now but the singer who gave us Go High and Yesu Ye Me Last Stop is back with a brand-new album, Jesus Sweet Me Koolem.

Jesus Sweet Me Koolem basically says that the good Lord Jesus mysteriously comes to the aid of people in times of trouble when nothing seems to be working for them and they are down to nothing.

The danceable song relates to every individual and every aspect of one’s life as Philipa Baafi urges everyone not to give up in life.

Already, Jesus Sweet Me Koolem has begun enjoying airplay on some selected radio stations across the country and other public places, which is a positive move as Philipa Baafi is hopeful “the song will be a hit”.

Other danceable, inspirational, and interesting songs on the Jesus Sweet Me Koolem album are Mede Be Ma Wo which features Fred Oware Jnr, Awurade Nim Ne Mma, Pampee and Medi Yie.

In the year 2004, she stormed the industry with one of the hottest gospel music tracks in the country with the blend of the Twi and Nigerian Pidgin, I Am Blessed or Me Ye Nhyira Ba on the Yesu Ye Me Last Stop album.

She then followed in 2006 with one of her all-time favourite songs, I Go Dance which was the toast of every event including nightclubs, even though it was a gospel music.

Then again in 2007, she came out with Go High which also was a blend of Twi and English and took the whole country by storm

Since then, she has come out with other popular songs such as Nkwa, Dee Eba Wonsem Afe Yi, Me Gye Me Din among other hits but fans were still yearning for her uniqueness.