Make money the right way - Burning Faya

After the release of his debut single, Money Can’t Buy Love, last year, Reggae artiste Burning Faya has been finding ways to make himself relevant on the music front and to set the “right pace” for the year; he has released a new song.

Titled Make Money The Right Way, the song is to raise awareness of the abuse of the Internet by the youth which has resulted in what is popularly known as ‘Sakawa’.

On the song, Burning Faya tells the youth to appreciate the essence of hard work instead of using the Internet for fraudulent activities as their source of their livelihood.

With majority of the youth engaged in the practice, Burning Faya seems to be serious about the menace as he uses the song to draw the attention of “authorities” to find a solution to what he describes as a “canker”.

Real name, Philip Tetteh Pinto, Burning Faya told Showbiz he is disappointed about the reluctance of the youth to engage in meaningful projects to yield profits.

“Most of my friends are into this practice which is robbing them of a decent future because most of them seek spiritual help to enhance their fraudulent activities and that has consequences as well,” he stated.

Reggae music has a huge following in Ghanaian music circles and Burning Faya who admires Samini and Stonebwoy believes the “genre has come to stay”.

“We need to groom new talents for the industry but, unfortunately, radio presenters are not giving the young ones the opportunity to explode .The established ones get all the attention which isn’t good for the music industry,” he stated.