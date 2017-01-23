Long road for Qwaachi

Since 2004, during his high school days at the Mount Sinai Secondary School in Akropong Akuapim in the Eastern Region], hiplife artiste Qwaachi had always wanted an opportunity to exhibit his talent and skills in music.

And he was able to do that when he released his debut, Ma Baby. But it seems even after that “breakthrough”, Qwaachi is still battling for attention on the music front.

This he says is as a result of lack of funds to help publicise his works and the unavailability of professional assistance to young talents. That notwithstanding, he has not given up and he is back to serious business and currently promoting his latest song, Confirm, which features Nii Funny.

“It hasn’t been easy for me at all, I must confess. I thought with my kind of talent, it will be easy to get attention but it has been a more difficult journey than I envisaged.

“But I’m not giving up because I know that with what I have and hard work, I will eventually sail through,” he told Showbiz last Friday.

A simple tune recorded by Eyoh, Confirm is a piece about a young man who has to convince the parents of the lady he’s in love with to grant him permission to marry their daughter.

Though not rendered in the typical hiplife vein, the duo, Qwaachi and Nii Funny, employ the Francophone approach that will easily attract young folks to flow with them.

Real name, Shadrach Nana Qwaachi, the Kayikoomi artiste says his efforts to get attention on the music circles haven’t been on a silver platter because the “system has failed young artistes”.

For now, Qwaachi who also has songs such as Linda ft. Enwai and Gasmilla, Op3 mi Se3 ft KK Fosu and Farable up his sleeves says he’s gearing up for a “showdown” at the Tinny’s Birthday Bash where he has been billed to perform.