It’s ‘Likle Likle’ from Chekiti

Although he might not be a familiar name on the dancehall scene, dancehall artiste Chekiti is determined to make his mark this year with the release of his latest single, Likle Likle.

Likle Likle is a song with an accompanying dance routine which Chekiti hopes to use to inspire the youth in order to deepen their love and appreciation of the dancehall music genre.

In the song, Chekiti who raps in patois talks about the winding and twerking figure of a lady which attracts the attention of everyone. He encourages the lady to twist and wind even more. He raps that the bouncy waist of the lady is enough to drive any man crazy.

The song has a typical dancehall rhythm and beat with a danceable beat that is sure to delight many fans of the dancehall genre.

Speaking with Showbiz last Thursday, Chekiti who has been doing dancehall music since 2000, urged the youth not to give up on their dreams but to presevere until they become successful. He told Showbiz that his Street King Movement is a cause he is championing in order to motivate the youth to success.

“Irrespective of your background or where you come from, we all hustle on the streets and since others have made it, I’m confident to succeed. I urge all the ghetto youth and hustlers out there to keep on pushing with their dream,” he said.

Chekiti said that he is searching for a producer who is willing to invest in his music so as to push it onto the market. He also urged the more established artistes to come to the aid of the up-and-coming ones and support them to make it in the industry.