Israel Ofori presents ‘Aseda’ on Christmas Day

Ghanaian gospel musician Israel Ofori has had the tag of a protégé for many years in the contemporary gospel fold, but with the year closing, the young act is ready to burst out and make a mark in the music industry.

Israel, who has been the music director for the Liberty Assemblies of God Church, Lapaz, for close to a decade and served as a vocalist for many top gospel acts has set December 25 to unveil his ministry, Israel Ofori Ministry with a music concert dubbed Aseda 2016.

He has enlisted legends within the gospel fraternity such as Diana Hopeson and Yaw Sarpong for the concert, which will be held at the Liberty Assemblies of God Church at Lapaz on December 25.

Others on the bill are the evergreen Francis Amo, fast-rising gospel songstress, Boadiwaa and celebrated poet, Nana Asaase and Bra Kwaku.

Artistes on the bill would be ably supported by one of the best Christian choirs in the country, the Overflow Choir.

Israel is also the host of the entertainment show on Sunny 88.7FM, ‘Christian Entertainment Review’.