I won’t be onetime hitmaker- Article Wan

Musicians Atumpan, Ziggy, Ewurama, Dr Slim and Eduwoji have all been one time hitmakers and up and coming artiste, Article Wan who is making waves with his hit song, Solo, hopes he doesn’t follow suit.

Speaking in an interview with Showbiz, Article Wan, real name, Homenya Bright said he has struggled to get this far and he does not intend to let go his hard work.

“ I know how difficult it is to make a second hit but I don’t intend to become a onetime hitmaker because I have really researched and know what Ghanaians want,” he said.

The Solo hitmaker said he released a couple of songs in the past but did not make waves because he did not research well to know what exactly Ghanaians wanted but after doing his homework, everyone is in love with his new song.

Asked what worked for him this time around, Article Wan who had the opportunity to perform on shows like Decemba2Reememba, Rapperholic and The Bhim Concert (Ghana Rocks) said he, together with his team, went to the ghettos and asked the kind and trend of song they wanted and that did the magic.

According to him, the way forward for him, is to be dropping more powerful tunes featuring the best of GH musicians and he hopes everyone will love it.

Article Wan, who says he is working on his stage performance, revealed that what he dislikes is famous artistes not helping the younger ones.

He explained that every big artiste had a humble beginning but these artistes turn their backs to the younger ones when they ask them for favours.

He pleaded with DJ’s to play songs from up and coming musicians and not only play songs from famous musicians who are already in the limelight.