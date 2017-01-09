Group splits end careers – Ink Africa

Although they are new on the music scene, highlife duo, Prince Opoku Gyamfi and Isaac Manoba, who go by the name, Ink Africa, say they don’t believe in groups breaking up.

According to Ink Africa, individuals are not likely to make it when they split up from groups. Only few musicians make it after going their separate ways, they stated, adding that it will be better for groups to solve their internal problems than breaking up.

In an interview with Showbiz, Ink Ghana who are out with two singles Nakupenda, a Swahili word meaning I love you and My Oga said they will try as a group not to break-up.

“We have known each other for almost nine years and we don’t intend breaking up soon. Although we sometimes have heated arguments, we are still able to solve our differences. Money, ladies are not going to be the cause of our breakup,” they said.

The duo, who have had the opportunity to perform at MTN hitmaker 3, and for Otumfuo Osei Tutu and also worked on Sarkodie’s Mary album, said they decided to do highlife because it defines the roots of Ghanaian music.

Ink Africa first met at TV3’s Mentor 5, and their paths crossed again on Mentor 7. That was when they decided to work together as a group.

Their Nakupenda song talks about love whiles My Oga explains how a ‘brokeman’ had to fight his boss at the office over a lady he had fallen in love with.