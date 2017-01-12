Give us a chance: Kilo Wonder tells radio presenters

One artiste who thinks radio presenters should give young artistes the chance to shine is rapper, Abraham Nartey popularly known as Kilo Wonder.

According to the 23 year old musician, radio presenters mostly give attention to the famous artistes by playing their songs and shun the younger ones forgetting that the renowned musicians started like them.

Kilo Wonder explained that it is difficult for up and coming artistes to break-through, particlularly if they do not have a management team to finance the publicity of their songs on the various media platforms.

Looking forward to working with musicians like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Medikal, Kilo Wonder whose song Rizzla has started getting attention at the nightclubs said his inability to breakthrough five years of journeying in music circles was because he did not have a company to manage his business...

Now, Kilo Wonder who has had the opportunity to perform on platforms like the S-Concert, E l’s Bar concert and the nightclubs said he is putting together an album to prove his ability to Ghanaians.

In a few years’ time, Kilo Wonder who wants to rub shoulders with the likes of Flowkingstone, Guru and Jayso said he desires the attention of music lovers.

“I did a cover of Pana by Tekno and other songs like I Am Dope, Hustle and I want Ghanaians to grant me the audience to know what I have in me,” he told Showbiz in an interview.

According to him, his ability to rap in Twi, Ga, Ewe, English and Pidgin makes him stand tall among his peers.

Kilo Wonder had his elementary education at South La primary school and then moved to Salem Junior High School in 2006.

He continued to Aburi Secondary Technical School in the Eastern region and then to the Rabodef media institute. He is grateful to his parents, Benjamin Addo and Patience Adjei for allowing him to pursue his interest in music.