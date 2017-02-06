For the love of music

After following his music dream for over 10 years without any breakthrough, hiplife artiste Racky Nova learnt the painful truth about the business side of music when he lost his huge investments.

With determination and after venturing in “Check Check” (fried rice and chicken fast food) business, Racky bounced back in 2011 with Joro Jara Joro which gained a lot of publicity in the Eastern Region.

The exposure earned him collaborations with many popular artistes like Gasmilla, Koo Ntakra, Talanku.

Now Racky Nova is ready to release his new song titled, M3ba which features Koo Ntakra and Sean Khare. He has gradually become one of the biggest acts to come from Koforidua and hopes to be a “big fish” in the industry when M3ba shoots him to fame.

Speaking with Showbiz, Racky Nova who is still in the “Check Check” business said it was difficult to combine his fried rice business with music since both required much of his time.

Born Philip Gamesu, Racky started his music career with a group called Hundred Percent (100%) in 1994. The group later split up and he pursued a solo career in 2009.

Though he’s enjoying a celebrity status in Koforidua as one of the most sought after artistes, Racky says he has no intention of abandoning his “check check” business, since the fame brings him “good deals in business”.