Efya ‘blasts’ fans at Girl Talk

To say songstress Efya was phenomenal at her Girl Talk Concert last Friday at the National Theatre will certainly be an understatement. She was simply fantastic and gave a very good account of herself with a spectacular performance befitting of an artiste of her caliber.

Her opener with Little Things was just terrific as were all the subsequent songs she did. While she was performing Best In Me, actresses Lydia Forson and Ama K.Abebrese took turns during the performance to share a few words with the all-girls audience.

While Lydia urged all to bring out the best in them, Ama did same and ended with a caution for girls to abstain from bleaching.

Efya also performed with the likes of Mr Eazi, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, A.K. Songstress, MzVee and Yaa Yaa all to defeaning applause from the audience.

She intermittently interacted with the audience and it was pretty obvious that she had a very good rapport with them as could be deduced from their reaction.

Efya came on stage in five different outfits and she looked gorgeous to say the least. She was backed by the Afro Harmony Band.

Before Efya came on, the stage had been adequately warmed by the likes of DJ Nice and DJ Nash (two female Djs), Sina Soul, Alexia, Eno and the La Femme all female band who all gave good accounts of themselves.

Eno was on point with her rap and received loud applause from the audience. The La Femme Band also did not disappoint as they treated the crowd to some popular songs like Bisa Kdei’s Mansa and Brother Brother, EL’s Koko among others.

Their lead singer did well by exhibiting some brilliant dance moves much to the delight of the excited audience.

There were also breathtaking performances by Akwaboah, Knii Lante and VVIP.

They all did well to thrill the charged audience.

Along the way, Bola Ray, D Black, Joey B and Pappy Kojo came on stage with roses which they distributed to some members of the audience generating so much excitement.

The night was not all about music as comedians Afia Schwarzenegger and Jacinta treated the audience to rib-crackingjokes. Radio presenter Jeremie was also on hand to give some words of motivation which was well received by the fully packed house.