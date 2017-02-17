Dark Suburb to launch album at Alliance Française

Dark Suburb, a band that has been creating waves over the past few years in Ghana and beyond, will on Friday, February 17, launch their The Start Looks Like The End debut album with a concert at the Alliance Française in Accra.

Noted for wearing masks on stage, the band has since bursting onto the music scene in Ghana, received nominations for several awards including VGMA, 4syte MVA and AFRIMMA.

The band, which has adopted and refined a culture of masquerades in Africa as their image, wears skeleton masks to highlight the point of their shared humanity and to remind the world of the fact that we are one people, thereby giving new impetus to a costume art form that is prevalent in many African societies.

They fuse all styles of music, especially African rhythms, with rock. Prior to the release of the album, the band made a courtesy visit to the residence of the British High Commissioner to Ghana, HE Jon Benjamin, to deliver the first copy of their yet-to-be-released debut album.

Consequently, the High Commissioner posted on his official Twitter page to express his profound gratitude for being the first to receive a copy of the album.

The band has shared stage with some of Africa's renowned bands including Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania at the just-ended AFRIMMA 2016 in Nigeria.

The album features a number of stars including Edem, Wiyaala, E.L and Black Snake Mona from the United States.