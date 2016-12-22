Criss Waddle wows Sunyani Technical University

Criss Waddle put up a wonderful show last Saturday when he treated students of Sunyani Technical University to some of his songs.

The Bie Gya singer was invited by the school to perform at their Mr and Miss Akwaaba programme and he did not disappoint when he mounted the stage.

Criss Waddle got the students singing along and dancing throughout the one hour was on stage performing songs such as Pɛ Kakra, Ayi, Pɛpɛɛpɛ, Forgetti, Obiaa, Opana, Bie Gya among others.

Criss Waddle who was surprised at how the students sang along with him, decided to interact with his audience by taking the mic close to them and giving some of them the opportunity to rap some few lines.

Prior to Waddle coming on stage, His DJ, Jeffrey Offei Moses popularly known as DJ Mynor had given a good account of himself by exciting the students with hit upon hit songs from different artistes from both in Ghana and Nigeria.

Speaking to Showbiz in an interview, Criss Waddle said he was amazed how the students were able to sing his songs.

“ It is amazing how they sang along with me. That was so refreshing and I enjoyed myself knowing they also had fun’, he said.

Criss Waddle also used the opportunity to announce his upcoming Europe tour. “I will be embarking on my tour soon and with the help of my manager Isaac Kwabi, I know it is going to be fantastic” he added.