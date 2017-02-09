Celebrating love with Raquel

She has been warming the hearts of music lovers across the country with her annual Cupid Party held on Valentine’s Day but Odo artiste, Raquel hopes to celebrate this year’s love festival on a different level.

Her choice of celebration will see the artiste and her team in Keta next Tuesday, February 14, to lead a blood donation exercise on Jubilee Radio premises and later, a charity concert at the Keta Municipal Hospital.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Raquel who has been hosting the event for the past five years said the initiative is her own way of giving back to society and to “define the real meaning of love”.

“Valentine celebration has been restricted to couples but love has no boundary that is why I want others to experience this Valentine in a different kind of way,” the sultry singer who has been silent on the music scene for some time told Showbiz on Monday.

In preparation for the upcoming event, the Afro pop artiste has released a new song titled Happy Birthday produced by Slimbo.

An up tempo song, Happy Birthday has a funky rhythm which is sure to get listeners on their feet. With simple lyrics, she talks about how the celebration of her birthday has caught on well with her friends who share in her joy.

Already, the video of the song, which was shot and directed by Kenn Ayiah of OM Studios is set to be released next week.

Raquel launched her debut @ 25 album in 2014. The album which featured Samini, Sarkodie, Jayso, E.L, Flowking Stone of Bradez fame and D’ Black had some popular songs such as Odo, Lovi Dovi, Sweetio which shot her to fame.

She hasn’t been active on the music scene for some time now, but Raquel defends her absence with the explanation that “sometimes, you need to take a break and define the direction of your brand. That is what I sought to do and I’m back for good.”

Born Raquel Ammah, the talented singer made inroads on the music scene in 2009 with the release of her first official track Odo. She later followed up with a reggae version of the song featuring Iwan.

Prior to that, Raquel as an underground artiste had released several songs one of which, This Is Me, was used in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s A Sting In a Tale film.

Currently, she’s promoting BeX (Best Ex) which features young hiphop artiste, Magnom.