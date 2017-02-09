B-ryt drops Ebi U

His ability to make renditions of popular songs has given B- ryt much attention within a short period of time of his entry in the music industry and he hopes to ride on the fame with the release of his new song, Ebi U.

On the song recorded by Lexyz Beats, B- ryt is heard proposing to a girl whom he claims he has been chasing for a long time but not making any headway.

He uses Tekno’s Pana to describe how he is willing to go to church just to win the love of the woman of his dreams. B- ryt borrows a line from Medikal’s Confirm ‘flexing’ his dream woman that money is not a problem and that he has a lot of cash to spend on her.

The 23-year-old graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism told Showbiz his new song is to depict his creativity which is rare in the industry. He argued that not many are talented to adopt his style of doing music and that makes him unique from the rest.

“A lot of people are talking about the song because it is unique and I know I killed it. To stand out, you need to be unique and although I have more than 20 tracks which I will be releasing in bits, I believe this song will get me to the greatest height of my career,” he said.

Last year, B- ryt released a single called Daakye and although it did not make much impact, the highlife artiste who is looking forward to working with the likes of Stonebwoy, Becca, Efya and Bisa Kdei is hopeful of making a breakthrough this year.