Asumadu sets the pace

He turns 24 years in September this year, but the Kumasi-based rapper and radio presenter, Asumadu, is close to achieving an iconic status due to his “morality-influenced" songs and teachings.

The presenter of Mynd FM, an offshoot of the University of Education, Kumasi campus, with more than a dozen singles to his credit is seen as a role model for the youth especially SHS students, most of who have been badly influenced by their peers.

Subsequently, the She’s feeling me singer has seized the opportunity to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service and some corporate organisations in the Ashanti Region to highlight the decaying moral fibre of society.

The blogger, brand ambassador for fashion mogul, U&a Kloddin and once a tutor in shipping management is using his rap music including 3b3to wos’o featuring O'tion and "Ruff N Smooth" to embark on the year-long 'invest in your education' tour.

The project, influenced by some of the respected chiefs in the region, is premised on a research that students spend more time in school than home and, therefore, parents have very little time to impact moral lessons into their lives, hence the chances of being influenced by their peers.

For the start, the project is targeting 20 schools where the rapper is expected to take advantage of his fame to organise entertainment and talk shows using professionals to share their experiences.

Asumadu told the Showbiz in Kumasi last Friday that the project has become very important because of the alarming rate of drug abuse and dropouts as a result of teenage pregnancy despite efforts by GES to arrest the menace.

The long-term goal, he said, is to promote healthy lifestyle among students, reduce the rate of school dropouts in the region in particular, create a platform for students to unearth their hidden talents and to improve the quality of entertainment programmes in the various institutions.