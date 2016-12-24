KSM cheers up children with cancer

Actor, comedian and television show host, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popular known as KSM, turned 60 on December 5 and as part of his birthday celebration, he spent some time with children at the cancer unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

KSM, who is an ambassador for childhood cancer in Ghana, treated the children and their parents to food and drinks. He also gave the children toys and colouring books to help them relax while undergoing treatment.

It was also a day of laughter and merry-making as KSM, accompanied by fellow comedians such as Khemikal, OB, James Brown and Nino made the children, their parents and medical staff on duty crack up with laughter.

“I felt the need to do something different from the usual thing of inviting friends over for drinks and food,” KSMsaid about the visit.

“Then it struck me that as an ambassador for children living with cancer, spending some time with them would be great and I’m glad I did.”

KSM said he was overwhelmed by the love and warmth the children and their parents expressed towards him.

“It is something I would want to do over and over again. it felt really refreshing,” he pointed out.

The members of staff and others around sang a happy birthday song for KSM before he left the hospital.