Kojo Antwi goes to Kempinski

Fans of the music maestro, Kojo Antwi, will have the chance to see him again in one of his 24th December concerts, this time at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

Presented by Freedom Family Entertainment and dubbed The Kojo Antwi Experience Reloaded, the 7.00pm concert will also feature Efya, Kofi Bee, Joey B and Saira Bi from Cote d’Ivoire.

Kojo Antwi’s 24th December concerts have been going on for over two decades and fans always have something spectacular to cheer about at each show.

As always, the maestro will have a wide repertoire to choose from. Fans can, therefore, look forward to singing along and dancing to classics like ‘Dadie Anoma’, ‘Medofo Pa’, ‘Adiepena’, ‘Asaboni’, ‘Don’t Stop The Music’, ‘Heart of Stone’, ‘Makuma Doctor’, ‘Ponko Abo Dam’ and Groovy.