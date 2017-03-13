Disc Jockeys (DJs) in the country who are hoping for recognition at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) may have to forget about it because according to Nii Ayittey Hammond, the Chairman of the Board of VGMA, the award scheme has no plans to create a category for DJs.

Calls for the creation of a category to award DJs have been championed by Merqury Quaye, founder of the Ghana DJ Awards, who is of the opinion that the VGMA does not appreciate DJs in the country who also contribute to the success of songs and artistes’ careers.

Merqury Quaye has called on Charterhouse to create a slot in the music awards categories, a call which has been thoroughly rejected by Nii Ayittey Hammond.

In an interview with Showbiz, Nii Ayittey Hammond said since there was already an award scheme for DJs in the country, there was no need to create a category in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

“DJs in the country already have an award scheme which awards them for the work they do throughout the year, there is no need to create another category to do the same thing,” he said.

He added that the primary focus of the awards scheme was to recognise and reward artistes and musicians for the work they do and this does not include DJs.

“The reason the music awards was set up is to reward artistes and we have no plans to change that anytime soon,” he said

This year’s VGMA is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at the Accra International Conference Centre, under the theme ‘Celebrating 60 Years of GH Music.’

The 2017 edition of the Ghana DJ awards is set to be launched on Friday, March 24, 2017, and is under the theme ‘United by Music’.