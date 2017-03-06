Umoja at National Theatre

They project the independence of the African and today, March 6 South African music group, Africa Umoja, will be in full swing again to treat Ghanains to great African rhythms.

The two-day event which began yesterday will see the world’s acclaimed international sell out celebration of music and dance engage in their head nodding, feet tapping and soul fulfilling extravaganza.

It is Africa UMOJA’s return to Ghana on the Special Ghana @60 edition.

Also featuring on these special days are the current Ghana and Africa sensation, Yaa Yaa, and gospel music diva Gifty Osei.