‘The Trial’ at Nubuke

A theatrical piece titled ‘The Trial’ opens on Sunday, February 19 at the Nubuke Foundation, East Legon in Accra.

The play will run again at the Goethe-Institut in Accra from Wednesday, February 22-24 and end at the University of Ghana, Legon on Saturday, February 25.

Directed by Simon Eifeler, the play is an adaptation of a novel by Franz Kafka, a German novelist and short story writer widely regarded as one of the major figures of 20th century literature.

Featuring German and Ghanaian actors including acclaimed spoken word exponent, Sir Black, the play is an inspiring and fruitful encounter with the unknown.

It is also a sparkling mash-up of two cultures, as well as an exchange between the German and Ghanaian cities of Düsseldorf and Accra.

Whether read as an existential tale, a parable or a prophecy of the excesses of modern bureaucracy wedded into the madness of totalitarianism, the book has resonated with chilling truth for generations of readers.

The Goethe-Institut, Nubuke Foundation, School of Performing Arts at Legon, Landeshaupstadt Düsseldorf and Rana Motors are supporting the performances, which are produced by Freies Ensemble Düsseldorf.